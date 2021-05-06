Who got the best steals in the later rounds of the NFL Draft?

Kylin Hill — Green Bay Packers, RB (7th round)

Image : Getty Images

This one hurt. I loved Kylin Hill as a prospect out of Mississippi State, and thought that with a great showing during Senior Bowl week that he would get much better draft capital than he did. Heaven forbid anything would ever happen to Aaron Jones, who the Packers just gave a hefty extension to, then they would have a wonderful option behind him in Kylin Hill. Hill was third in the SEC in rushing yards during the 2019 season with 1,350. Yes, the Packers also have A.J. Dillion, the large and plodding running back out of Boston College that they selected in the 2020 draft, but Hill would bring a more versatile option to the offense should he ever see the field.

