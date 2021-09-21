The NFL opened up the lower range of the number spectrum this year, allowing players all over the field to wear uniforms 1 through 19. So, how’s it going? It bothers Tom Brady a bit to see defensive players wearing single digits, we know that, but not too many even are. It’s still a fresh thing, and players are looking to find their niche.



More players at more positions will move into these numerical slots as time goes on and it becomes more normal. For now, here’s a look at the distribution of each low number across the NFL, how they resonate, and who the best player is with each jersey (in bold).

