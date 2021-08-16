A big trade that netted the Titans Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons places great expectations squarely on Tennessee to be one of the most dynamic offenses in the league.



Already having 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry and 1,000-yard receiver A.J. Brown in the fold, the Titans have given Ryan Tannehill all the weapons needed to make a Super Bowl run.

Jones played in just nine games for the Falcons last season, yet he still managed to average over 15-yards per reception. Say what you want about the 32-year-old wideout, but a healthy Jones will do so much for this Titans offense.

Defensive coordinators will be forced to make tough decisions facing the Titans this year. Load up the box to stop Henry in the backfield and open up passing lanes. Or worry about Jones and Brown on the outside and take your chances with Henry up the gut. Either way, you give up yards and points to this high-powered, physical offense.

This Titans offense ranked fourth in the league last season, averaging over 30 ppg. They were second in the AFC, behind only the Buffalo Bills.

There are only two teams that stand in Tennessee’s way in the AFC. Those Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. And I think the Titans have the style and personnel to overtake both teams atop the AFC.

We won’t have to wait too long either to watch the Titans and the Bills and Chiefs go head-to-head. The Titans play the Bills in Week 6, then turn around and play the Chiefs in Week 7. Both are home games for the Titans.

I will call it now and say the Titans win both games. This Titans team is stacked and well equipped on offense and only needs to rank in the middle of the pack defensively to have a nice long run in the playoffs.

Tennessee is only two year removed from an AFC Championship Game appearance. A game they lost to the Chiefs 35-24. With Jones now on the team, the Titans should compete with the most potent offenses around the NFL.

And don’t sleep on Tannehill. Sure, he may not be Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, or Aaron Rodgers. But Tannehill did throw for a career-high 33 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions last season. Expect Tannehill to match or surpass last year’s TD total. With this beastly offense he’s leading, I expect nothing less.

Look out for the Titans this year, and when they take over the AFC, remember where you heard it first.