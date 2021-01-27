Will Clint Capela’s historic four-game fantasy stretch continue against Brooklyn?

Sleepers

Image : Getty Images

😴 Norman Powell, SG/SF, Toronto Raptors

Yahoo: $17 | DraftKings: $6,100 | FanDuel: $5,600

Those of us who jump ed on Norman Powell’s Sixth Man of the Year odds before the season are considerably disappointed with his start. But let’s acknowledge this undertaking: As a starter over his last three games, Powell’s netted 23, 20, and 24 points on 45.5 percent shooting. He also absorbed 108 minutes during that stretch and shot under 32 percent from three, which may serve as more of a testament to the trust he accumulated over the course. That and, well, Pascal Siakam’s sore knee, which kept him out for two of the three games. Siakam is questionable tonight, but even so, Powell’s seen an uptick in usage, scoring, minutes, and fantasy production over this stretch, which included match-ups with the Pacers and Miami Heat. Tonight, they’ll face the Milwaukee Bucks. Other sleepers to consider, especially on DraftKings because of the money: Richaun Holmes, Evan Fournier, Steven Adams, and Delon Wright.