Will Clint Capela’s historic four-game fantasy stretch continue against Brooklyn?

Fantasy Basketball

Will Clint Capela’s historic four-game fantasy stretch continue against Brooklyn?

bryanfonseca
Bryan Fonseca
Save
Illustration for article titled Will Clint Capela’s historic four-game fantasy stretch continue against Brooklyn?
Image: Getty Images

Sometimes your targets are so far below your price range that you laugh at how easily you’ll take them. And in other instances, the bookkeepers raise their value so much, causing you to contemplate reevaluating your choices. That happened to some degree here, but still, I’m sticking to it. FanDuel is trying to destroy me with that Clint Capela price tag, but we stood firm. There’s a full slate of 12 games tonight, barring any cancellations, so we have plenty to hit.

Bryan Fonseca

Host: Ain't Hard To Tell Podcast (@AHTTPodcast) | Founder: Side Hustle, digital series | 18x Film Festival Selectee | Award-Winning Content Creator | Video Game player | Puerto Rican |

Advertisement

Elites - Yah

Elites - Yah

undefined
Image: Getty Images

👍🏼 Malcolm Brogdon, PG, Indiana Pacers

Yahoo: $35 | DraftKings: $8,600 | FanDuel: $8,300

I’ve played Malcolm Brogdon more than any other point guard in DFS all-season long. For an extended period, he served as the best value at the position, and one select nights, he still is, but the gap has closed a bit between his price and production equating to value. Still, Brogdon is producing at an All-Star level and consistently has throughout the Indiana Pacers 10-7 start. In Yahoo alone, he’s only given you less than 30 fantasy points on one instance, which was three nights ago, but he responded by tying his season-best fantasy performance less than 24 hours later (57.9!). Brogdon’s averaging 22.7 points, 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game and has a favorable match-up tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. Other elites worth your consideration: Bam Adebayo, Steph Curry, Bradley Beal, and LeBron James.

Advertisement

Elites - Nah

Elites - Nah

undefined
Image: Getty Images

👎🏼 Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C, Dallas Mavericks

Yahoo: $34 | DraftKings: $8,200 | FanDuel: $8,400

On Yahoo, Porzingis’ price tag is perfectly fair. On DraftKings and FanDuel? It’s a bit too steep for me. The 7-foot-3 big is impressively averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game since making his NBA season debut two weeks ago. However, surrounding options at power forward or center like Zion Williamson, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Vucevic are much more appealing right now. Porzingis doesn’t have an easy match-up with the Utah Jazz, who are on the second end of a back-to-back, but just held the overachieving New York Knicks to 94 points last night, which included a random 25-point outburst from Austin Rivers.

Advertisement

Sleepers

Sleepers

undefined
Image: Getty Images

😴 Norman Powell, SG/SF, Toronto Raptors

Yahoo: $17 | DraftKings: $6,100 | FanDuel: $5,600

Those of us who jumped on Norman Powell’s Sixth Man of the Year odds before the season are considerably disappointed with his start. But let’s acknowledge this undertaking: As a starter over his last three games, Powell’s netted 23, 20, and 24 points on 45.5 percent shooting. He also absorbed 108 minutes during that stretch and shot under 32 percent from three, which may serve as more of a testament to the trust he accumulated over the course. That and, well, Pascal Siakam’s sore knee, which kept him out for two of the three games. Siakam is questionable tonight, but even so, Powell’s seen an uptick in usage, scoring, minutes, and fantasy production over this stretch, which included match-ups with the Pacers and Miami Heat. Tonight, they’ll face the Milwaukee Bucks. Other sleepers to consider, especially on DraftKings because of the money: Richaun Holmes, Evan Fournier, Steven Adams, and Delon Wright.

Advertisement

Fuck It

Fuck It

undefined
Image: Getty Images

🤷🏼‍♂️ Clint Capela, C, Atlanta Hawks

Yahoo: $38 | DraftKings: $9,100 | FanDuel: $10,500

No one’s discussing the four-game stretch Clint Capela’s on, making him a versatile option for this list, in particular. He could be an elite, he could be a sleeper, but we’ll leave him here because his production is not only surprising, but still undervalued depending on where you play daily fantasy. For the season, the former Houston Rocket sits at 14.2 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per contest. In this four-game stretch? 22.0 points, 18,8 rebounds, 5.5 blocks, and even 1.3 steals per game. No, that won’t be a season-long trend, but with centers like Adebayo, Vucevic, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, and Rudy Gobert all-around, it’s easy to forget how good Capela’s been. Oh, and Capela has the Brooklyn Nets tonight, which has been a tailored-made match-up for talented centers long before this big three was assembled. He’s pricier than I’d like on FanDuel, so if you wish, opt for Vucevic instead. DeAndre Ayton isn’t a bad option either.

Advertisement
Bryan Fonseca

Host: Ain't Hard To Tell Podcast (@AHTTPodcast) | Founder: Side Hustle, digital series | 18x Film Festival Selectee | Award-Winning Content Creator | Video Game player | Puerto Rican |