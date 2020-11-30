Will Fuller is an idiot

Will Fuller’s positive PED test is just the latest in a banger of a season for the Texans. Image : Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to his Instagram account.



Advertisement

Fuller, who is having by far the best season of his career, has amassed 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games after not playing more than 11 games in any season since his rookie year in 2016. Fuller was having a major breakout in the wake of Houston trading away DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, and appeared to have the trust and targets from quarterback Deshaun Watson.



The suspension will carry into Week 1 of next season, no matter what team he is playing for. Fuller’s contract is up after this season, and he will now hit free agency marred by questions.



Advertisement

In his Instagram post, Fuller explained that he had sought treatment from a “medical professional,” claiming that his “trust in this professional was misplaced” as he had been unknowingly been prescribed a substance banned by the NFL.



I’m so sick of this excuse. Take responsibility for what goes into your body and make sure that any treatment you are seeking is something that won’t cost you and your team a suspension. It’s on you, not your doctor. If you were too nonchalant about your care to slow down and verify, then you need to take that ownership.



G/O Media may get a commission 10" LED Ring Kit $17 at Amazon Use the promo code 6IA3K624

The Texans, who just waived Kenny Stills three days ago, suddenly find themselves incredibly thin at wide receiver. It’s now essentially Brandin Cooks and nobody else. Good look, Watson.