With Chara now in a Capitals shirt, here are some other guys who looked weird without Bruins jerseys

Photo : Getty Images

Zdeno Chara hasn’t played his entire career with the Bruins. The future Hall of Fame defenseman started his NHL career with the Islanders in 1997, moved to Ottawa in the 2001 Alexei Yashin trade, and signed with Boston as a free agent in 2006.

But Chara won his Norris Trophy with the Bruins, won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins, and was captain of the Bruins. After 14 seasons in The Hub, Chara in a Capitals jersey this season is going to be a weird and uncomfortable sight.

Of course, Chara isn’t the first player to move on from Boston at the end of his career. Here’s a look back at some other Bruins greats who looked weird in another team’s colors.