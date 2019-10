Fans who showed up to Thailand’s pleasantly named 80th Birthday Stadium for Wednesday’s match between Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram United were in for a treat when two Nakhon players executed a move no one watching had likely ever seen before: the tandem bicycle-kick goal.

Kitsada Hemvipat got credit for the goal on the scoresheet, which seems unfair to Leandro Assumpção’s contributions. If ever a goal deserved two scorers, it’s this one.