Things did not go well for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They lost to the Baltimore Ravens 21-0, giving up 11 sacks in the process, and fell to 3-3. It was their second straight loss.



But one Titans fan did have a good day. Well, a good comeback. The fan spent a full 30 seconds attempting to properly orient his “Titan Up” sign for CBS’s camera. (The Titans are attempting to attract fans of Archie Bell & The Drells and 25-year-old Simpsons bits this year)

First it was upside down. Then it was upside down again. Then it was upside down again! Then, somehow, it was reversed. Finally, with the clock running out, he gets his “Titan Up” sign aligned properly for the camera. Whew! It was the best thing to happen to Tennessee all day.