Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

This sounds like hell: A woman in the gallery during Friday’s round of the Ryder Cup was hit in the face by an errant Brooks Koepka tee shot on the par-four sixth hole. According to her, the golf ball fractured her eye socket and exploded her eyeball. Exploded.

Corine Remande, 49, told Agence France-Presse today that she is now blind in her right eye and will be exploring legal action against the organizers of the tournament. Although Ryder Cup officials, along with Koepka, have been supportive and apologetic, Remande wants to make sure her all of her treatment is covered. From the report:

“Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers,” Remande told AFP as she left the Croix-Rousse hospital in Lyon. “Officials did not shout any warning as the player’s ball went into the crowd.” She added: “More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection.”

Right after Koepka hit the ball, there were definitely people yelling “Fore”:

A Ryder Cup spokesperson provided a statement to the AFP:

We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon. We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary.

