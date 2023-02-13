Millions upon millions were wasted on terrible Super Bowl ads for Jesus — who else threw away their money?

Jesus

The Rebel

I’ve known evangelicals have been peddling a specially scented form of bullshit most of my life. It’s galling enough that a tax-exempt society ruiner has the cash lying around to pay for a couple of ads (what actual good work they claim to do could that have gone toward?). It’s even tastier when one of them attempted to “both sides” just about every argument we’re having now.

Listen, Christians, one of Jesus’ main tenets was “heal the sick.” So no, Jesus probably wouldn’t have had a lot of time for the overgrown babies shitting themselves over having to wear a goddamn mask in public or having to partake in a lockdown, because that would… say it with me now: “heal the sick.” He would not love both sides of that.

And no, Jesus would probably not throw his arms around cops, because if Jesus were to show up today, everyone would find out that A) he’s not white and B) that would probably put him in danger around cops. White supremacy has been shrouded in religious piety for pretty much its entire existence, so there is no “he loves all of us.”

Jesus doesn’t “get” us, clearly, because his most devout followers don’t get us. They don’t “get” what women want or how they work or most likely even how to spell or say “vagina.” Jesus doesn’t “get” trans people, based on what is being done in his name. Jesus doesn’t “get” the LGBTQ+ community, according to those who continue to warp our laws and system to make their lives actively worse.

And Jesus certainly wouldn’t “get” spending some $15 million on ads during the Super Bowl when that money could have gone to any number of causes we can guess he would have believed in.

Jesus loves Rihanna.