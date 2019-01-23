This dude looks like a fuckin’ baby with a woeful haircut! Incredible!



Here’s something you’ll hear a bunch of times in the run-up to the Super Bowl: The Rams coach and former Miami (Ohio) receiver played in two games against Kent State, where Patriots WR Julian Edelman was the quarterback. The RedHawks won in 2007; the Golden Flashes took the 2006 matchup. Some people are already exhausted from seeing this fact, because Sean McVay’s youth is on its way to join Antonio Gates’s college basketball career and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Harvard education in the annals of hackneyed football minutiae. (Philip Rivers’s practice squad of children remains oddly compelling.) I still think it’s perfectly neat, for at least a few more days.

H/t to Ben Volin