Bobby Lashley v. Omos

Fels: The first half of this card is a complete snooze, and this will be the perfect lead off for a show you’ll mostly have on in the background while doing something else. AEW has kind of put paid to the wrestling trope of “big monster,” given that all their big guys can really do stuff and are fun to watch. Going from that to watching Omos lumber around like Frankenstein in skinny jeans is a real gear change. Lashley is great, but he would have to put on the performance of his life to make Omos look interesting. Omos has yet to be pinned, I think (I really don’t care and can’t watch Raw enough to find out to save my sanity), so I’m assuming Lashley gets the pin here to start another babyface run to the top. Maybe he’s the one to take the Raw half of the unified titles off Roman. Don’t go out of your way for this.

Blum: Does Omos fall like a domino? Does he squash a former world champion? Who cares? Not me. Lashley returning is a good thing because he’s good at sports entertainment. Omos is not, so losing in this match is the only option. Lashley defeated Lesnar two months ago before a sabbatical because of injury. Lashley needs to get some momentum back quickly, maybe a program with Cody Rhodes actually would make sense, as to who could be the more legitimate challenger to a unified champion. Omos can go being a big guy with two left feet elsewhere until he has more skill in the ring.