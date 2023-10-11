Tennis

WTA roundup: Zheng Qinwen advances at Zhengzhou Open

By
Field Level Media
Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece in action against Rebeka Masarova of Spain on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece in action against Rebeka Masarova of Spain on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Image: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Local favorite Zheng Qinwen recorded a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over third-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Zhengzhou Open in China.

Zheng dispatched Sakkari in 1 hour, 49 minutes to punch her ticket to the next round. She will face Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, who posted a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Russian qualifier Vera Zvonareva.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini saved four match points in a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France, while Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko notched a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) win over 10th-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Hana Bank Korea Open

Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer seized a 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia to move on to the quarterfinals in Seoul.

Wickmayer will meet Russian Polina Kudermetova, who breezed to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kathinka von Deichmann of Liechenstein.

Also on Wednesday, Claire Liu led seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus of the Netherland 1-6, 6-3, 3-0 when the latter retired due to injury. China's Yuan Yue also advanced after Slovenia's Kaja Juvan retired while trailing 6-4, 4-1.

Hong Kong Open

Second-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil posted a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in their first-round match.

Fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova of Russia coasted to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Australian Priscilla Hon to advance to the third round.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium had little difficulty in her 6-1, 6-4 victory over Australian qualifier Daria Saville.

—Field Level Media