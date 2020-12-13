Xavien Howard snags one-handed INT from Ozone Layer against Mahomes

Xavien Howard went up - way up - for this one. Screenshot : CBS

The Dolphins’ Xavien Howard just gave us one of the most spectacular defensive plays of the season.



Advertisement

In the fourth quarter Sunday against Kansas City, Howard jumped up higher than U.S. inflation to make a spectacular one-handed interception of a Patrick Mahomes pass.

Advertisement

It’s arguably one of the best plays of the season.



Howard went up higher than a PS5 on resale and was able to create a spark for his team to help get them back into the game.



Howard is no stranger to making plays — he’s the league leader in interceptions, with nine, and now has five straight games with a pick.



Miami’s defense has forced the Chiefs into four turnovers, including three Mahomes interceptions. Kansas City went on to win the game, 33-27.

