Photo: Kiyoshi Ota (Getty Images), Bob Levey (Getty Images), Dan Istitene (Getty Images)

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, and a few other baseball players today have called for Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign after his exposed texts revealed him making sexist and nasty remarks about other government officials and public figures.



The major-league players joined the chorus of people calling for the governor’s resignation over hundreds of messages between Rosselló and his inner circle, in which the governor called former New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito a “whore,” said the hypothetical murder of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz “would be doing him a favor,” made homophobic remarks about singer Ricky Martin, threatened to arrest political opponents, and attacked journalists who were critical of him. In one of the exchanges, all published Saturday by Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism, one of the governor’s staffers joked about the thousands of people who died in Hurricane Maria. Via CNN:

Sobrino Vega, the former chief financial officer, in one chat was asked about the budget for forensic pathologists. He responded with joke about the growing piles of dead bodies at the morgue in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in September 2017. “Now that we are on the subject, don’t we have some cadavers to feed our crows?” he wrote in an apparent reference to government critics. “Clearly they need attention.”

Because of these comments, and other recent corruption within Rosselló’s administration, some Puerto Ricans in the MLB want Rosselló out. Molina wrote:

Today we all stand up united against the injustice, falsehoods, deception. and corruption! We are tired! It is done. We all stand together! Puerto Rico I love you! God bless everybody! #Rickyrenuncia

“Tired of expressing my frustration at what we’re living but crazy about letting EVERYONE know that when we join we are powerful,” Cora wrote on Twitter. The manager also retweeted the information for an anti-Rosselló protest happening in Boston tonight.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa posted the following:

Proud to be Puerto Rican! Let’s keep fighting for our rights. Let’s keep fighting for a better future. Don’t stay at home. Let’s take action and be part of change! Unite for a better tomorrow! #Rickyrenuncia

Even Dodgers second baseman Kike Hernandez, evidently from the stick-to-sports camp, used his platform to call for Rosselló’s resignation:

This post is for my people! This is to say that politics and sports should never be in the same conversation, but today is a day in which it is necessary. I wish I could be in my island marching in unison with the rest of the people of Puerto Rico, just like I do it with my team in search of a championship! We have SO MUCH to offer, we’ve passed through tough times, but we always rise stronger than yesterday. TOGETHER, like always, we do what is needed when things become difficult; it’s when we’re at our best. THE TOWN SPEAKS!! 🇵🇷 #Rickyrenuncia

Retired player Carlos Beltran wrote:

We Puerto Ricans today stand up against: corruption, insensitivity, the lack of respect, injustice, mockery, shame, the negative image they have given to a humble, honest and hardworking people. Today we stand up against white collar crime for years. Today we stand up against the corrupt of past governments, current government, and against the next hopefuls who come with the mentality of running our country with personal agendas to steal and benefit their small group. Today we rise up against the one who does not fulfill the privilege for which they were called and the duty to serve.

Though the backlash to the leaked messages was immediate—two top Rosselló officials resigned over the weekend, and there have been volatile protests outside of Rosselló’s mansion—the governor has so far refused to resign.

