The New York Yankees acquired American League home run leader Edwin Encarnación from the Seattle Mariners on Saturday for cash considerations and pitching prospect Juan Then, continuing the trend that the Lakers set a couple hours earlier of a historically hated franchise making a major roster improvement.



New York’s move for Encarnación comes at a time when the team’s large dinger-smashers, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, are set to return to the lineup from their rehab stints on Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Stanton is reportedly expected to return by Tuesday.

Through 65 games played this season, Encarnación has hit 21 homers, just one more than future-teammate Gary Sanchez, and has hit 18 of his 401 career home runs at Yankee Stadium.

While no one in their right mind would complain about their favorite team adding to an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the team’s slugging options, this move does go against the desired grain of starting pitching help that Yankees fans were clamoring for. Of course, there’s a reason they’re called the Bronx Bombers and not the Bronx Heat-Throwers (okay, I’m admittedly still workshopping that one).

Now in the off chance this improvement doesn’t bother you in the slightest, perhaps you’d be willing to change your tune once you gaze upon what the Yankees lineup could look like soon enough—provided the injury bug doesn’t return in full force.

What the fuck, man.