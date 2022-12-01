Disgraced former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is back in trouble with the law — he has an active warrant out for his arrest. It’s allegedly for another domestic violence incident involving the mother of four of his children, per a police report obtained by FOX 13 News in Tampa.

“The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail,” the police report states about the 34-year-old Brown. “The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

Antonio Brown Throws ‘Bag of Dicks’ at Baby Mama In Police Showdown

The victim, Chelsie Kyriss, has been involved with law enforcement for altercations with Brown before. In Jan. 2020, Brown accused her of trying to steal one of his cars while picking up their children and taking them to school. With several cops on the scene, Brown is recording video and is heard saying a few derogatory comments at Kyriss, including holding a bag of penis-shaped gummies and insinuating she needed to eat them before tossing them at her.



Advertisement

Brown’s list of despicable actions is only growing with his image souring in the public eye starting in 2018, when he tossed furniture out of a 14th-floor apartment and nearly hit a child below. Around the same time, he was cited for speeding in Pittsburgh’s suburbs, reaching more than 100 miles per hour. Brown has also been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, settling a civil suit for sexual assault in 2021. (Can’t forget his trip to Dubai.) His antics have also led to soured relationships with a few NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Oakland, Brown got into a verbal spat with former team GM Mike Mayock. Brown allegedly tried to strike Mayock and had to be held back by several teammates. Let’s also not forget his one-game tenure with the Patriots — he was released after text messages intimidating one of his alleged sexual misconduct victims came to light. We’ll likely, and hopefully, never see Brown again in the NFL. Brown’s last in-game action? Removing his jersey, shoulder pads, and shirt, then running off the field unprovoked. Brown also stayed in his role as president of Kanye West’s Donda Sports Academy when West’s consistent antisemitic behavior and remarks were revealed over the last several weeks.

