It’s Trash Talking Tuesday, and today I’m trashing all those who thought quarterback Jameis Winston was washed.

You couldn’t have been more wrong. He proved it in the Saints’ 38-3 victory over Green Bay on Sunday. Winston had five TDs and NO picks or fumbles.

Winston has always been talented. It was the turnovers that killed him in the past. With that part of his game cleaned up, Winston is poised to have a big season in New Orleans. Most of you naysayers will wind up wrong about him.

