Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The mediocre Bulls defeated the flailing Cavaliers in a nail-biter last night, holding on to a 99-98 win when Collin Sexton couldn’t put home a game-winner. Zach LaVine was the night’s leading scorer, getting 24 points along with eight boards and five assists, and even though he struggled down the final stretch, he spent most of the game collecting highlights above and around the rim.

LaVine announced himself early in the first, when he grabbed a steal and found himself with more space than he even gets for the dunk contest. With all eyes on him, the Chicago guard delivered the goods with a perfectly executed 360 slam.

Barely a minute later, LaVine was back at it. This dunk doesn’t earn him many trick points, but its sheer power, and the sound as LaVine stuffs it, make it impressive anyway,

Advertisement

It wasn’t all dunks, though. LaVine also showed off his acrobatic ability on a pretty layup late in the first half that brought out the Jordan comparisons.

And LaVine kept going in the second half. He had the thirst, and he wouldn’t be stopped on this brash put-back dunk on a missed free throw:

Advertisement

Everyone gets to enjoy themselves when they play the Cavs this season.