Photo: Scott Kane (AP)

The 2019 Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues held their victory parade Sunday, celebrating the franchise’s first ever title. As is usually the case with victory parades, this event featured blissed-out sports men consuming inadvisable quantities of alcohol. Some handled it better than others—Brett Hull invented a puzzling chant and coughed up a horrendous rendition of “Gloria”; 24-year-old forward Zach Sanford puked all over himself and, from the looks of it, all over the car he was being driven around in.

No word on whether this was a boot and rally or merely a boot at rally situation.

H/t Kelly