In their first game since becoming the new No. 1-ranked team in the country, Duke wasted no time showing that their new position atop the world of college basketball was well-earned. The Blue Devils asserted their dominance the only way they knew how: an obscenely impressive highlight from the high-flying Zion Williamson.

It’s not just Williamson’s ferocity that makes the dunk so jaw-dropping. The height he got on the alley-oop alone is enough to ignore the fact that this was against a non-conference mid-major.

Given that Williamson’s done this against elite-level talent and mediocre squads alike, these kinds of clips aren’t going to stop coming anytime soon. Which is good, because I don’t think I’ll be getting sick of them at any point this season.