Zlatan Ibrahimović’s summer of righteous discontent continues. Less than a month after taking a dump on MLS’s best player, likening his own presence in the league to a “Ferrari among Fiats,” and even calling an opposing coach a “little bitch,” the L.A. Galaxy striker has today taken aim at the league’s disincentivizing playoff structure in some typically colorful, though completely accurate, comments:

“When you talk about the playoff, you just need to make the playoff, win the playoff and that’s it. It doesn’t matter if you lose or win﻿.

“How can you learn [strong] mentality, if you just need to reach the playoffs?

“I think the system is shit, but that’s the way it is. Because you talk about mentality. For me, mentality is every day. The way you train is the way you play game. The results in every game is important but here you come 7th, you make playoffs, you win. How do you create that mentality to be on your toes 24 hours? Is very difficult.”