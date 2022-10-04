Last season we did our weekly rookie quarterback tracker, but with only one taken in the first round of 2022, we’ve moved onto another highly coveted position. For 2022, we’ll keep track of all six first-round wide receivers and their progress throughout the year. Some of our first-round rookies are already off to the races and contributing heavily to their teams.

One exception on the list for at least another couple of weeks is Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams, from Alabama. Williams tore his ACL in last year’s National Championship game but is on track to make his debut for the Lions this season.

Let’s check out this year’s group of rookie first-rounders.