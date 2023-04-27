So you traded the No. 1 pick — now what, Chicago?

The Chicago Bears failed in the most ideal way possible last season. They finished with the worst record in the NFL, and still found a way to unleash breathtaking athleticism from Justin Fields.

The quarterback that they traded their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for took a leap during his first year in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense. As a whole, however, having the worst record in the league means that the Bears need an infusion of talent.



Chicago traded its No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers — who were set to pick ninth — along with a 2023 second-rounder, and 2024 first-rounder , and also acquired D.J. Moore to be its top wide receiver. The Bears also signed Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards in free agency to fortify their linebacking corps after trading Roquan Smith.

Starting Thursday, the Bears have significant draft capital at their fingertips to continue with one of the most important roster overhauls in franchise history.



H ere are some options that they have in the 2023 NFL Draft.

