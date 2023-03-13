Mike White’s departure could herald Aaron Rodgers’ Jets arrival

There’s one less path of resistance in the Jets’ attempts to land Aaron Rodgers, as Mike White, the team’s starting quarterback for four games last season, is heading to the Dolphins on a two-year, $16-million contract. White replaced Zach Wilson as New York’s starting quarterback before Week 12’s win over Chicago in late November. Wilson had started the previous eight games for the Jets with Joe Flacco beginning the season under center for the team.

It’s clear the Jets believed in none of the three quarterbacks to start a game for them last season was the long-term answer. With the insertion of Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s offensive coordinator, Rodgers trading in Green Bay for East Rutherford, New Jersey became a real possibility. A change of scenery could be needed for Rodgers, with so much changing on the Packers around him. In 2022, Rodgers had arguably his worst NFL season ever, throwing 12 interceptions, only second to his 13-interception season in 2008. He also failed to get the Packers to the playoffs, watching the Vikings win the NFC North instead.

On Monday, Trey Wingo reported a deal between Green Bay and New York was done, bringing Rodgers to The Big Apple. Others weren’t as quick to say that the Packers would need a new starting quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that there’s “cautious optimism” that a deal will get done, but he wasn’t willing to give any more credence to Rodgers permanently moving to the Jets. Schefter did state Rodgers’ “primary” options are the Jets and retirement, signaling that the Packers will need to find a new starting quarterback soon.

On Saturday, Rodgers said “there’s a time limit for all of this” while speaking with Brandon Marshall for his podcast. It’s hard to forget that Rodgers turns 40 in December and any franchise putting their long-term plans at quarterback behind someone about to enter their fifth decade of life is truly desperate, even if Rodgers is a former four-time NFL MVP.

