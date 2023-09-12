Aaron Rodgers is done, so here's who the New York Jets could turn to at QB

Of course, we’ll hear Brady’s name at some point, whether it’s a realistic option or not. Making the phone call doesn’t hurt. After all, the worst thing he can say is no. Well, Brady could go much further than that, but he probably won’t and will pass respectfully. Imagine Brady adding a third team in his 24th season and leading them to the Super Bowl after replacing Rodgers. [Ed. note: Could be a way to stick it to The Hoodie by joining the NYJ.] Those who can’t stand the legend of the GOAT already will likely join A-Rod in that cave for an extended wilderness retreat. NFL life without Brady might not be over just yet.