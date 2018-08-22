Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty Images)

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez hasn’t pitched since June 21, in a rough one-inning appearance against the Angels. After he exited that start, Sanchez went on the 60-day DL for a bruised right finger, and he’s now touring the rehab-start circuit.

Talking to reporters Wednesday, Sanchez finally fingered the culprit for his injured digit: his own suitcase. Via the Associated Press:

“It got stuck in my suitcase and it started falling,” Sanchez said. “It all happened in a span of about 30 seconds. I said ‘Ow,’ and my knuckle got super fat. I pitched that day, probably didn’t help, but it was the first time I was going to pitch in front of my family as a professional and I wanted to see what I could do.”

This isn’t the first time this year that harmful suitcases have made pro baseball players say “Ow.” Sanchez said he actually kept quiet about the reason for his DL stint because back in March, Royals catcher Salvador Perez had to miss a month after he sprained his MCL while courageously trying to haul his dangerous luggage up the stairs.

“I didn’t want to say it then because I saw Salvador Perez go down with the same injury and I didn’t want to get laughed at,” Sanchez said.

Suitcases currently lead mediocre AL teams, 2-0.