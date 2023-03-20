Jackass Tournament: First-round results

Jackass Tournament: First-round results

Tough competition here as America’s mightiest jackasses do battle

Criss Partee
Photo: Getty Images

Welcome to the 2022-23 Jackass Tournament! Thank you for voting in our hotly contested series of Twitter polls. Here are your results.

No. 1 Brett Favre defeats No. 16 James Dolan (Vince McMahon region)

Photo: AP

New York fans probably disagree, but Brett Favre won this matchup easily, taking nearly 75 percent of the vote. There could be some recency bias with Favre having frequented the national news over the past 12 months for all his jackassery (accusations which he has repeatedly denied). Ultimately, this matchup wasn’t close, and just about everyone in or outside of NYC should’ve predicted this outcome.

No. 2 Aaron Rodgers defeats No. 15 Ja Morant (Vince McMahon region)

Photo: AP

These athletes have been attempting to out-jackass one another recently, with Aaron Rodgers coming out on top in the eye of the public. While they play different sports, one thing A-Rod and Ja Morant have in common is they’ve brought most of the negative attention to themselves. The biggest difference here is Rodgers has been jackassing around professionally much longer than Morant.

No. 3 Trevor Bauer defeats No. 14 Brandon Miller (Ben Roethlisberger region)

Photo: AP

Even with Brandon Miller being involved in an ongoing investigation, Trevor Bauer took 80 percent of the votes in this first-round matchup. This entry was a no-brainer, especially after what transpired with Bauer and his suspension from MLB for sexual abuse. Although Bauer was reinstated by MLB in late 2022, he’ll be playing baseball in Japan for the foreseeable future.

No. 13 Antonio Brown defeats No. 4 Dana White (Ben Roethlisberger region)

Photo: AP

Our first “upset” of the tournament is Antonio Brown coming away with the ‘W’ over Dana White in a bout that wasn’t too close. Brown finished with two-thirds of the votes advancing to the round of eight. AB has been in the news seemingly non-stop over the past couple of years for all the wrong reasons, including alleged sexual assault and exposing himself in public, among other things. White was recorded hitting his wife in a club and is generally known as an asshole. He was also heavily involved with Power Slap, which was terrible.

