NFL

Antonio Brown seeks attention, claims he's making NFL return

Mercurial wide receiver tweets Photoshopped pic of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uni

By
Anthony Locicero
 and Carron J. Phillips
Go away already
Photo: Getty Images

Antonio Brown is trending on Twitter again. The former NFL wide receiver tweeted that he’s unretiring, along with a Photoshopped picture of him in a Baltimore Ravens uniform.

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t announced anything. The league hasn’t told us that Brown is back. (Let’s hope it stays that way). It’s more likely that AB is campaigning for a job catching passing from Lamar Jackson, who is now the NFL’s highest-paid player after inking a five-year, $260 million contract extension.

The Ravens already signed a mercurial wideout this offseason — Odell Beckham, Jr.

The 34-year-old Brown hasn’t played since the 2021 season, famously stripping and walking out on his Tampa Bay teammates during a game. He wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh and New England before that.

The former star is now an owner of the Arena Football League’s Albany Empire, which didn’t come without its fair share of drama.

As you know, Brown has a long documented history of problematic and erratic behavior. Sometimes it’s serious allegations; other times it’s a cry for attention — and help. Just recently, we wrote about him allegedly owing — and paying after an arrest warrant was issued — more than $30,000 in child support to his ex.

He’s also been a mainstay in our Idiot of the Month/Year lists and our recent Jackass Tournament.

And now people on social media are believing it because blue checks don’t really exist anymore. Thanks, Elon.