If yesterday’s strike from Gylfi Sigurdsson was evidence of the kind of goal that can be produced by individual brilliance, then today’s game between Arsenal and Fulham provided an example of the sorts of wonders a team that’s perfectly in sync can conjure.

In the second half, with Arsenal up 2-1, the Gunners zipped the ball from one end of the field to the other through a series of deft and daring touches, erasing all Fulham defenders in the process. Aaron Ramsey, who used two headers to keep the attack going, finished it all off with a gorgeous backheel strike that found the far corner of the goal. This is pretty much as good as soccer gets.