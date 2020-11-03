Athletes arrive at the polls to volunteer, vote [UPDATED]

Chiney, Nneka and Olivia Ogwumike working at the Toyota Center in Houston. Image : Twitter

As you make your way to the polls, so do athletes.

There have been a number of current and retired sports figures alike who have already voted either by mail or early in person.

Some pros went to the ballot box to vote today. Others went to volunteer as poll workers.

Three of the four Ogwumike sisters were spotted working at the drive thru voting location at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets’ arena is one of many sports stadiums being used today to host voters.

Chiney and Nneka, were joined by their sister, Olivia, who played her college ball at Rice University and is now in graduate school pursuing an MBA.

Nneka, President of the WNBA players association, and Chiney, who opted out of the 2020 season for medical reasons, were outspoken about ongoing social protests and the need for racial justice while they were in and out of the bubble, respectively.

A couple of players and coaches on the Washington Wizards used Capital One Arena to vote today too.



Other athletes like Draymond Green and Chris Paul are tweeting out links to combat misinformation and remind folks of their rights at the polling place.

Patrick Mahomes is also urging folks to use Arrowhead Stadium if they live in Jackson County and are looking for another way to cast their ballot.

Coach Andy Reid voted at Arrowhead this morning.

Houston Dash defender, Megan Oyster, used the Houston pro soccer stadium to vote.

Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie, 21, voted for the first time today.

His teammate, Alejandro Bedoya, voted near Independence Hall.

Also in Philly, Eagles backup QB Jalen Hurts was telling people to get out and vote.