IDIOT OF THE MONTH: New year, same goons

5. Ron Rivera



Riverboat Ron took a gamble in the Washington Commanders 2022 season waterloo when he opted to promote Carson Wentz back to his original station as the Commanders’ starting quarterback. That trust backfired in his face when Wentz’s imploded against the Cleveland Browns.

It turns out, Rivera thought he was playing with house money. While on the podium for his postgame press conference, Rivera was genuinely shocked during his exchange with a reporter to discover that the Commanders would be eliminated that day if Green Bay defeated Minnesota in the afternoon game.

For a strategist and two-time Coach of the Year who once prided himself on being Analytical Ron, this was a devastating oversight. I still dream that I show up to class I haven’t been to all semester and the final exam is being presented. Rivera lived it.

Coaches exhibit such a myopic focus on their jobs at the expense of family, friends, and their own health with the expectation that they’ll anticipate everything thrown at them or gamedays. The great ones have solutions for any wrinkle thrown at them and counters for their opponent’s counters. A coach getting caught off guard by a question regarding playoff elimination scenarios is a worrying development. Those scenarios should be near the top of every coach’s mind in the season’s final weeks .

It’s not clear which one is worse between Rivera thinking Wentz wouldn’t shrink like a pair of jeans in a dryer or him starting Wentz over the more stable Taylor Heinicke because he believed he would have a second bite of the apple. Wentz also crumbled when he felt playoff heat down the stretch in Indianapolis and threw a playoff berth away. The Commanders’ offense was playing above their baseline with Heinicke under center and he’d earned the right to finish what he started. Furthermore, Wentz backups seem to have a penchant for reaching Super Bowls. Alas, Rivera felt differently albeit with an overview of the stakes.

For Washington, this was just more of the same, but Rivera is better than this or at least they’d better hope he is.