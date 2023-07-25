Gifting Broncos fans with tickets is a good way for Russell Wilson to get back on the city’s good side

The 2022 N FL season was a forgettable one for Denver Broncos fans and one they’d love to tuck away and pretend never happened. Most of the blame for last year fell on the offense under one-year blunder, Nathaniel Hackett, who got the ax last December. Denver got rid of Hackett, but the other part of that horrible equation is still galloping through the mile-high city. Russell Wilson, Mister “Let’s Ride,” is back for a second go-round in Denver, and some people still feel like he owes the fan base an apology. Since the Broncos’ half-priced tickets go on sale Tuesday morning, there’s no better way to say sorry than to gift fans with tickets to a game.



There’s no better way to say “please forgive me” than buying a couple thousand discounted tickets to give away to the Broncos faithful. The organization put 2,000 tickets on sale for half price this morning, with prices starting at $15. Denver has limited this deal to four tickets per household, but of course, there will be someone who figures out a way to hoard more than that.

Talk about a perfect opportunity to get back into the good graces of fans for Russ. Even some of his teammates were visibly angered by his performance and overall attitude on the sideline last season. It probably won’t happen, but it would go a long way in gaining back some trust, and respect from fans and teammates. No one’s telling DangeRuss how to spend his money, just offering a suggestion on getting back into good standing with the city of Denver before the ‘23 season begins.