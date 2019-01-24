The Denver Broncos’ season is over and their coaching staff has mostly been filled out, but the protracted fight over which of owner Pat Bowlen’s children will take over the team is still raging on. The lucky kid will either be Bethany Bowlen Wallace or Brittany Bowlen. It will most certainly not be Pat’s son John Bowlen, a former team marketing employee who’s going wild on Instagram today.



Bowlen, who has been arrested twice in the past few years on DUI and domestic violence charges, showed up earlier this week when he posted a strange video with recently fired head coach Vance Joseph.

That was only the appetizer for this bizarre 24-post rant that Bowlen shared on Instagram. We’ve compiled it into a video below. Bowlen meanders around to express his anger at John Elway and Broncos president Joe Ellis for not bringing back former HC Mike Shanahan. The team instead hired former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Johnny’s complaints are all over the place, but the following is the clearest part of what he seems to be mad about:

Bowlen urged someone to “Run for your life...out of the country club!!!” and also claimed he would snap someone’s groin off. Uh, okay. Something tells me Shanahan won’t actually appear on Bowlen’s podcast to hash things out.

H/t to Timo