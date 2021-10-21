Former L.A. Laker and Clipper Montrezl Harrell completely showed out in his debut with the Washington Wizards Wednesday night — but not just in the context of the game. Harrell scored 22 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in the Wizards’ 98-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors. But it was Harrell’s interaction with superstar Drake in the second quarter that’s receiving most of the attention.



Montrezl received a technical foul for his trouble, which didn’t deter him from jawing with Mr. OVO. After the game, Harrell let the masses know that it’s all good with Drake. Apparently, there’s zero animosity on either side. I guess Montrezl didn’t want any smoke with Raptors or Drake stans.

Harrell claims there is no issue with Drake, but it looked like more than a friendly conversation between acquaintances, as he became more animated as it continued. All the while, Drake’s too-cool-for-school ass just sat back and enjoyed the banter, chuckling as Harrell collected his first tech of the season.

I’m proposing a game of one-on-one between Harrell and Drake. First to 11 points, Harrell spots him 10, and Drake gets the ball to start the game. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen Champagne Papi on the court, but he isn’t very good. He’s actually kind of wack, in all honesty.

Yes, Drake shows he is that type of guy. He’s also the type of guy that loves getting involved with the action. Drake thinks NBA action is fannnntastic. Although sometimes he gets a little too close to what’s happening on the court and gives the term rubbing shoulders a whole new meaning.

But Harrell didn’t let all the Drake nonsense ruin his debut with the Wizards. After the game, Harrell found out while sitting next to Wizards star Bradley Beal that this is just the third time the team has won a season opener since Beal has been with the franchise. This news seemed to make all the shenanigans worth it for Montrezl.

https://twitter.com/ChaseHughesNBCS/status/1451032840766902277

Things may not have worked out for Harrell in Los Angeles and may have been a bit too Hollywood for a southeast (North Carolina/Virginia) kid like Harrell. Now playing in Washington D.C., much closer to where he grew up, maybe he’s finally found a long-term NBA home.