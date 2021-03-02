Comeback not-kid Alex Smith reportedly will soon be out of Washington, so here are his best landing spots

Alex Smith: Coming to a team near you? Image : Getty Images

The 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year will not be back in Washington. According to Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones, Alex Smith is expected to be released by the Washington Football Team anytime now. He could be a free agent as soon as [checks notes] today.

Last year, the quarterback defied expectations in returning to football after a life-threatening infection and multiple leg surgeries. As a starter, Smith was 5-1 and helped Washington win the NFC East. To return the favor, the impeccably run Football Team will let Smith go.

Smith, who turns 37 in May, wants to continue playing, but backup duty may be the best job he’ll get. A second-string position would not be new for the veteran QB. He sat behind a young Colin Kaepernick at Super Bowl XLVII and mentored Patrick Mahomes in 2018.



So, what teams make the most sense for the soon-to-be free agent?

