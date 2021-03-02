Comeback not-kid Alex Smith reportedly will soon be out of Washington, so here are his best landing spots

NFL

Alex Smith: Coming to a team near you?
Image: Getty Images

The 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year will not be back in Washington. According to Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones, Alex Smith is expected to be released by the Washington Football Team anytime now. He could be a free agent as soon as [checks notes] today.

Last year, the quarterback defied expectations in returning to football after a life-threatening infection and multiple leg surgeries. As a starter, Smith was 5-1 and helped Washington win the NFC East. To return the favor, the impeccably run Football Team will let Smith go.

Smith, who turns 37 in May, wants to continue playing, but backup duty may be the best job he’ll get. A second-string position would not be new for the veteran QB. He sat behind a young Colin Kaepernick at Super Bowl XLVII and mentored Patrick Mahomes in 2018.

So, what teams make the most sense for the soon-to-be free agent?

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears
Image: Getty Images

This is the front runner for obvious reasons. The Bears don’t have a good quarterback and they need one. Also, Matt Nagy was Smith’s offensive coordinator back in Kansas City. Apparently, the two have a good relationship.

“He and I spent five years together and we were about as close as it gets from a coach-and-player relationship,” Smith told the Chicago Tribune when Nagy took the Bears’ head coaching gig. “To see him grow as a quarterbacks coach, then go to coordinator and now I am pumped for him as he becomes a head coach.”

Could those two link up once more?

New England Patriots

Image: Getty Images

The Patriots are another team Smith could conceivably start for. With Cam out, New England needs a new QB.

Smith could finish his career with the best coach in the game and become the next “Old Man QB” in New England. Or he can back up a player from the draft. With the 15th pick, the Pats could take a Trey Lance or Mac Jones. If they do, I wouldn’t be surprised if Smith starts a couple of September games and passes the baton to a rookie QB for the rest of the season. Think of a Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tua Tagovailoa kind of situation.

Miami Dolphins

Image: Getty Images

Speaking of Fitzpatrick, he is no longer a Dolphin. So, would Smith be interested in being Tua’s safety net in Miami?

Fitz filled in admirably when called upon, and Smith can be Fitzpatrick 2.0. If Miami wants to support their starting QB and continue to play meaningful games in December, they should sign Smith.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars
Image: Getty Images

In Jacksonville, Smith could link up with his former college coach Urban Meyer, and mentor the number one pick in the NFL draft, presumably Trevor Lawrence. If Smith is willing to stand on the sidelines and groom another franchise QB, this move would make a lot of sense for the Jags.

Philadelphia Eagles

Image: Getty Images

With Wentz out and Nate Sudfeld expected to leave too, Jalen Hurts will soon be the only one in the Philly QB room. Why not add a veteran to the mix? Sure, Hurts can still be the 2021 starter. But he could learn under Smith. And if the Birds have to bench their young QB for whatever reason again, a competent backup might help.

Kansas City Chiefs

Image: Getty Images

Remember how nervous you felt when Chad Henne came into the AFC divisional game vs the Browns? Don’t you think Mahomes, who scrambles and has already dealt with a few injuries, needs a more reliable backup? Why not bring Smith back to Kansas City? Smith could reunite with former coaches, mentor Mahomes again, step in when needed, and have a shot at winning his first Super Bowl. 

