He Wentz to the Colts

Enjoy your new QB, Indianapolis. Image : Getty Images

The Carson Wentz waiting game is finally over. Wentz has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he will be reunited with his former offensive coordinator Frank Reich. And just like that, “Wentzylvania” is no more.

Finally, we can put this to bed. This has always been my ideal landing spot for Wentz, as I previously wrote:

The Colts are my favorite spot for Wentz, and it makes too much sense. Frank Reich is the Colts’ head coach, and was the offensive coordinator for Wentz during his MVP-caliper 2017 rookie season. They have plenty of cap room, a glaring need at quarterback, a solid offensive line, a great run game (Jonathan Taylor is bae), a very solid defense. It’s the perfect environment for Wentz to regain his form. If the Colts think Wentz still has the top-tier upside that he showed early in his career, they could be a good suitor.

I am beyond thrilled for both parties. The Eagles now will officially turn the reins over to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, who showed flashes of brilliance during his 2020 rookie season. The Colts get a quarterback that I truly believe has the capabilities of regaining elite form in that ecosystem, and they are now immediately poised for a playoff run.



I love it when a plan comes together. The Colts now will look to prioritize the wide receiver position to give Wentz some toys to play with. Second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will be in a great position to step forward in the offense, but he needs some running mates. In a draft class loaded at the wide receiver position (DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Tylan Wallace, and so on), and with a free agency group featuring some very talented receivers (Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson), they will likely make some acquisitions.



Now all that’s left for Wentz to do is prove he’s actually good.

