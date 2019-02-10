Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
MLB

Curt Schilling Delusional Enough To Think He Could Be A Baseball Manager, According To His "Friends"

Samer Kalaf
Filed to:curt schilling
Photo: Jennifer Stewart (Getty Images)

This little Bob Nightengale scoop starts on shaky ground by assuming there are people in existence who can tolerate Curt Schilling enough to be considered his friends, but it has a great punchline:

Yes, according to these friends, Schilling would love to be considered for the pitching coach gig for a team that made sure to lose his invite to a pregame ceremony for the franchise’s most recognizable squad. Do you know how many facts Schilling has to ignore to believe this to be possible? It’s fantastic. What’s better is that it’s true, according to the meme lord himself:

Within an hour of confirming his interest in returning to baseball, Curt was arguing with people about how he is not an asshole:

Here’s hoping he gets an interview! That is, if he can figure out how to make sure the job doesn’t interfere with his future political career.

