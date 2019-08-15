Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty)

After suffering in obscurity on the worst team in pro sports for seven years, getting free from the mess in Sacramento only to tear his Achilles midway through a career season on a playoff-bound squad with another star, and seeing his chance at a ring go up in smoke thanks to a string of brutal injuries, DeMarcus Cousins has once again been the victim of some terrible luck.

Cousins was reportedly working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he bumped knees with another player. After the Lakers’ doctors tested his knee, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the worst: Boogie has a torn ACL.

Cousins joined the Lakers for the forthcoming 2019-20 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, and he figured to be a key contributor on a team that’s replete with star power but thin on depth.

Instead, this is yet another brutal turn for Cousins, who has suffered a torn Achilles tendon, a torn quadriceps muscle, and now a torn ACL in the past 19 months. He put in a year’s worth of work to come back from the Achilles last year with the Warriors, rehabbing arduously to finally make his playoff debut after having to sit and watch the Pelicans sweep the Blazers in the 2018 playoffs. Cousins played all of 25 minutes in last season’s playoffs before he tore his quad going for a loose ball. When he did come back ahead of schedule, his team needed something he couldn’t quite give them, and the rest of the Warriors crumbled around him. The Lakers gig looked like a fresh start and another chance at a bounce-back season, a ring, and a possible future payday.

This is such a colossal bummer, so I’d much rather watch some highlights from Cousins’s days on the Kings, thank you very much.