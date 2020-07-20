Dan Snyder Is Just The Beginning, Sports Is Full Of Rotten Team Owners

Daniel Snyder is a horrendous owner, but he’s far from the only one. Photo : Getty Images

At this point, it feels like Dan Snyder’s days are numbered.



For years he was adamant that his franchise would always be named after a racist slur. We now know that Washington’s football team will unveil a new name in the days to come, as the combination of public outrage and pressure from corporate sponsors have forced Snyder to bend the knee.

And on Thursday, the kill shot was delivered when the Washington Post dropped a report detailing the reports of 15 women that experienced sexual harassment and verbal abuse by former team employees. According to the story, “The allegations raised by [Emily] Applegate and others — running from 2006 to 2019 — span most of Snyder’s tenure as owner and fall into two categories: unwelcome overtures or comments of a sexual nature, and exhortations to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients to close sales deals.”

Mind you, Snyder’s franchise just dealt with a 2018 scandal in which it was reported that cheerleaders were used as escorts to appease clients and sponsors.

And while it’s never been reported that Snyder has ever actively participated in any of these incidents, whatever he’s doing has allowed these types of things to go to unchecked, creating a culture of hate, harassment, assault, and intolerance.

But, he’s not the only one. Below you will find a list of owners in sports that have crossed the line. And unfortunately, due to their power, privilege, and money, many still remain in power.