I’m truly shocked to hear that the mega-smash hit Power Slap: Road to the Title on TBS got canceled after just eight episodes, according to MMA Fighting. About as shocked as one can be when I 100 percent predicted this over a month ago. It’s a show where someone gets slapped, and then someone else gets slapped. And then another unprotected open-palmed strike to the face until one competitor is disoriented enough that they can’t stand on their own. At least there’s a strategy to NASCAR in between all those left turns.

The first season of the “sport” took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, mainly because Power Slap’s producer is Dana White. Power Slap will no longer air on cable television, thank goodness, but White is in deep talks with the streaming service Rumble to broadcast a second season and film it in Abu Dhabi. Hooray for the tens of people who liked it!

Advertisement

Basically everyone saw the backlash coming for Power Slap, except the Nevada Athletic Commission, who approved the sport to be sanctioned in the state last October. Former NAC chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck, who helmed the commission when the approval happened, recently told the Associated Press “I made a mistake. I’m not happy about it.”



It’s always a healthy sign when you have to avoid America and go to the Middle East to film a television show. I’ll tell you what you can expect from season two! Slaps. That’s literally it. That’s all Power Slap can and will provide. Except maybe CTE for the competitors. And nothing says fun like CTE.