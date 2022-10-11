The season is quickly swirling down the drain in Las Vegas, and frustration is beginning to show. Following another crushing loss on Monday Night Football, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground leaving the field.

During his post-game interview, Adams apologized to the man, saying he shouldn’t have reacted that way. It all happened in a split second, and it seemed like Adams was caught off guard by someone popping up in front of him out of nowhere. Regardless of this, that wasn’t the best way to respond.

Early this morning, TMZ reported that the photographer was transported to the hospital after the incident and has filed a police report claiming injuries stemming from the altercation. It certainly sounds like Adams just got himself involved in a situation that could’ve been avoided.

Adams mentioned one of the major factors here, which is frustration. It’s been building for Las Vegas and Adams, but it finally boiled over Monday night, culminating in him pushing a photographer on his way to the locker room.

There’s obviously going to be some type of punishment handed out to Adams by the NFL. Today, anything that happens on the field is captured with so many cameras constantly rolling from different angles. Losing is frustrating, but you can’t take it out on someone doing their job on the sideline. Adams knows that, which is why he apologized not long after for his actions.

Obviously, this incident and all the losses make you wonder about Adams’ decision to leave Green Bay for Las Vegas. Of course, most people can understand why any young person would rather spend their time in Sin City than Green Bay. We get that. The whole work-life balance scenario is a thing even professional athletes need to weigh when deciding where they want to be.

All this losing is new to Adams in his NFL career, especially since he’s become one of the top receivers in the league. Many have called him the best wideout over the past few years. Over the All-Pro receiver’s final three years as a Packer, the team lost 10 regular season games combined, winning 13 in each of those seasons. With the Raiders, Adams has already been part of four losses in their first five games.

Following the trade from Green Bay to Las Vegas, there was speculation about why Adams would choose to play with Derek Carr over Aaron Rodgers. One part of that was the history and friendship between Adams and Carr, having been teammates at Fresno State. But once Adams finally spoke about the decision on the record, he mentioned not knowing how much more time Rodgers had in Green Bay.

“… I’ve got aspirations of doing really big things and being remembered,” Adams told reporters after joining the Raiders. “…It just wasn’t really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron [Rodgers] not being there after a year or two. So my decision was to be here [Las Vegas], and he respected that.”

While that makes sense, there has to be a part of Adams that wonders now if he made the wrong decision. It seems like Rodgers will be around for at least another couple of years and based on how the season has started off for the Packers’ offense, they clearly miss Adams’ presence and production. Win, lose, or draw, it’s going to be tough for Adams to recreate the same magic he had with Rodgers in Las Vegas with Carr.