Kelly Oubre Jr., Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre wants to prove he’s better than we all think he is. Unfortunately, he may need to take the Jerami Grant route to do that by putting up numbers on a bad team. Barring injury or unforeseen circumstances, a good team might not come with the bag for Oubre outside of a sign-and-trade, which we’re expecting to see a lot of this summer, so hopefully, Oubre ends up in the playoffs for his sake. That said, Oubre is obviously skilled and has had his best career stretch going back to the 2018-19 season. Through stints with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors, Oubre’s posted 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds on 45 / 33 / 76 shooting through 180 games (124 starts). The six-year pro is still only 25 until December as well.

Who should try their hardest: The Thunder. Look, Oubre wants to show his best, and not everyone could go to winning teams and do so because there just aren’t enough spots. The Thunder are banking on hoarding draft capital to rebuild their roster, and they’ll need to use some cap to fill out space. Oubre would have a high usage opportunity in OKC, which will also have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kemba Walker. He shouldn’t be OKC’s first option necessarily, but a good one to have until at least February. But, if he isn’t blindly going to the highest-bidder and also wants to win, that change things, and we’re speculating here, as is 99.9 percent of everyone else.

Who probably will call, but shouldn’t: The Warriors: They reportedly hope to re-sign him, but with Klay Thompson coming back, Oubre becomes a little redundant with Andrew Wiggins there, too. Draymond Green and Steph Curry are also clearly not going anywhere. Golden State has a quick pathway to returning to contendership, and they know it, which is why we’re hearing them surrounding big fish this summer. Oubre doesn’t make a ton of sense barring a sign-and-trade or a Wiggins trade.