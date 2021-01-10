Deadspin’s 2021 NFL Wild Card picks you can bank on: Day 2

It’s day two of the NFL triple header. Have you left your couch? No. Do you have your bets in order? Probably not.



Luckily, Deadspin’s got you covered.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s home teams didn’t cover their spreads and my picks are off to a shitty start. I’m 0-2-1 with three more games to go.

Fade us if you hate us, but a winning week is still possible. Here’s who I like today.

All times listed are Eastern