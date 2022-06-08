I don’t know about the rest of you, but one of my least favorite tasks is shopping around for goods and services. It’s one of the hard parts about moving to a new city. A person needs a grocery store, dry cleaner, hair stylist, mechanic, doctor, dentist, late night convenience store and more. All this needs to be found within a budget, reasonable distance, and most importantly, needs to be good.



Deshaun Watson surely doesn’t have the same budget restraints as the average human. It’s probably best if whatever he needs is close to his home, or perhaps more importantly the practice facility, but when it comes to quality he shouldn’t have time to mess around. After a long day as an NFL quarterback, he should have a set routine that allows him to focus on his job and loved ones. Also, being that he makes his money with his actual body, there should be a small number of people who handle it. I’d have to be damn near ready to fight a barber to search for a new $18-$35 haircut.



Watson has said publicly that he has gone through about 40 massage therapists in his five-year career. That is an alarming number, especially when accused of sexual assault by two dozen women massage therapists. According to the New York Times’ Jenny Vrentas — who has been reporting on Watson’s sexual assault allegations since 2021 at the MMQB — Watson booked massage appointments with 66 different women from 2019-2021.



In leaked testimony, when asked if he knew if the women he received massages from were licensed, he responded, “I’m not sure, sir.” It’s fairly clear from that statement that he isn’t looking for the best way to get his muscles pounded out to ensure maximum recovery from a Sunday beating as the Texans’ quarterback. Still though, he booked appointments with 66 different women.



Vrentas’ story also includes a Black woman’s Instagram DMs, in which she and Watson discussed setting up an appointment and him throwing out a, “Just tryna support a Black business.” The woman said she was uncomfortable the first time with him, and on the second visit he allegedly ejaculated. As far as training goes, she only had enough to give him a back facial.



According to Vrentas’ reporting, a lawsuit filed against Watson last week was from a woman at a spa that he regularly visited. She alleges the owner of the shop knew Watson would want sex and said she must keep him happy. The accuser said that she didn’t perform any sexual acts on Watson, and eventually posted text exchanges with Watson, Watson’s phone number and cash app recepits on Instagram and added “I could really expose you, ” according to the report. Following that is when the director of Texans’ security at that time allegedly put an N.D.A. in Watson’s locker.



It’s a disturbing story, as many have been about the Watson allegations, but that 66 number still manages to stand out. Of those appointments, 15 are from the group that issued statements of support through Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, who recently implied on 610 sports radio in Houston that harassment isn’t a crime. Watson and Hardin deny all accusations of sexual impropriety.



I have been watching Watson play football since he was at Clemson, and I’m fairly certain that since 2015 I haven’t watched him on television 66 times, Redzone included. I haven’t been to 66 different barber shops, grocery stores, mechanics, dry cleaners, doctors, or dentists. I haven’t been to 24 different ones, I’m pretty sure I haven’t even been to 15.



When most people purchase goods and services they are looking for reliability, dependability, expertise even. It’s why when they find what they like they stick with it as long as it’s affordable. It is abundantly clear that what Watson was looking for in these 66 appointments was something other than dependable health care.

