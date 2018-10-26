This Halloween season, Jabari Parker was asked to do something very, very spooky and unpleasant. No, not “impede literally any professional basketball player’s movement towards the hoop,” but just “reach inside an box with unusual contents.” The contents were the head of Robin Lopez. While gingerly touching the side of the head of Robin Lopez, Parker believed he felt teeth. Do whatever you want with that information.

Turns out the secret to making adorable team promo vids is very simple: just make them touch unseen shit in a box.