Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty)

Duke forward Cam Reddish had been ice cold for over a month, shooting just 25% from the field since the Blue Devils’ Dec. 1 win over Stetson. Instead, Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett have carried the load over an eight-game winning streak.

When Williamson left today’s game against Florida State after getting poked in the eye before halftime, Reddish stepped up. The freshman hit five threes and went 9-for-15 from the field, including a game-winning three behind Florida State’s laughably blown coverage under the basket. The shot clinched a 80-78 win for Duke:



Postgame, Coach K said Williamson sat because he was experiencing double vision, and won’t miss any more time. Florida State appears to be nearly as good as last year’s team that made the Elite Eight; Williamson-less Duke is just a little better than that.