Photo: Manuel Velasquez (Getty)

The owners of Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca—the most famous and intimidating soccer venue in North America—announced that they have removed offending vendors, and has promised to take legal action, after beer-sellers in the stadium were caught watering down their product during a Club America win on Saturday.

“We are starting legal action. We won’t allow that behavior,” read their statement, in part.

A video posted on Twitter seemed to show a pair of vendors using cups to scoop melted ice from where the beer was stored before adding the beer itself.

This isn’t even the first beer-tampering issue at a Mexican soccer stadium this year. At a Santos Laguna game in late July, vendors appeared to be caught emptying leftover beer into a bucket and then serving it to new fans. The venue’s service provider fired the people responsible for the grossness.



Reusing old beer is icky, but over at Azteca, they may be on to something. We all know what awful shit happens when fans have too much to drink at a stadium—maybe vendors can do us all a favor by gradually watering down their beer as a game goes on. Just don’t use the mucky water from the bottom of a cooler next time.

