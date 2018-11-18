Enzo Amore was once a popular wrestler in WWE’s NXT promotion before getting called up to the WWE, suffering a scary-looking injury, alienating fellow wrestlers with his attitude. He then was released in January after being accused of rape. (He was not charged.)



Since then, he told TMZ he would never wrestle again “in a million years” and he was kicked off a flight from New York to Los Angeles last week because he wouldn’t stop vaping. (He later claimed it was his seatmate who was vaping.)

But Amore made it on a flight to LA eventually, and he was in the crowd tonight at WWE Survivor Series. After standing on a chair during a tag-team match between The Bar and AOP, he was kicked out of the arena.

The best part is that Enzo brought a title belt to the WWE event in which he was sitting in the stands. And one more fun fact:

That’s some impressive accidental continuity there.