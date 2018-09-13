Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty)

It wasn’t all cool-headed ushers snagging foul liners at Fenway Wednesday night. Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis lost his grip on his bat on a swing on a Steven Wright knuckler in the eighth inning, and the bat cleared the safety netting and sailed into the stands, where it struck the forehead of a fan sitting about 15 rows above the third base line:

The fan was apparently alright enough to stand up and pump his fist to the crowd before being wheeled off on a stretcher, but this was for sure a scary moment.

Photo: Charles Krupa (AP)

Photo: Charles Krupa (AP)

Baseball fans will remember another frightening incident at Fenway in 2015, when a chunk of Brett Lawrie’s broken bat flew into the stands and struck a woman in the face, drawing blood and sending the fan to the hospital, where she faced “life-threatening injuries.” The last few parks in baseball finally extended their safety netting this season, but this is a pretty good reminder that, even with the netting, foul balls and slippery bats can find a way.